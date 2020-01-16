More cheating allegations: Did Houston’s Jose Altuve wear a buzzer underneath his jersey?

The fallout continues from the sign-stealing committed by the Houston Astros during the 2017 World Series as both manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired. The Boston Red Sox parted ways from manager Alex Cora, and now New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran is out.

And now there’s something new to the mix.

An explosive allegation from a Twitter account allegedly belonging to the niece of Carlos Beltran is now making the rounds online. Essentially, players (specifically Jose Altuve) are accused of wearing a buzzer underneath their jersey to signal specific upcoming pitches.





Of course, Altuve hit an absolute bomb to walk-off the American League Championship series against the Yankees this past fall.

Afterwards, he’s seen telling his teammates to not rip his jersey off as he approaches home plate.

Altuve making sure he keeps that jersey on (via r/nyyankees) pic.twitter.com/OO32FVFxTi — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2020

His explanation afterwards for why he immediately went to the dugout and soon re-emerged sans the jersey doesn’t exactly put this conspiracy to rest, either:

Here's Ken Rosenthal, who broke the news of the Astros cheating scandal, asking Jose Altuve why he was telling teammates not to rip his jersey off after the walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS: pic.twitter.com/xoBGX159QG — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) January 16, 2020

To add fuel to it, a photo of Astros outfielder Josh Reddick with what looks to be something taped to his chest has emerged:

Check out what YESNetwork had to say about the matter:

If this is all legitimate, what should happen to the Astros?