Detroit Tigers News

More cheating allegations: Did Houston’s Jose Altuve wear a buzzer underneath his jersey?

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The fallout continues from the sign-stealing committed by the Houston Astros during the 2017 World Series as both manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired. The Boston Red Sox parted ways from manager Alex Cora, and now New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran is out.

And now there’s something new to the mix.

An explosive allegation from a Twitter account allegedly belonging to the niece of Carlos Beltran is now making the rounds online. Essentially, players (specifically Jose Altuve) are accused of wearing a buzzer underneath their jersey to signal specific upcoming pitches.


Of course, Altuve hit an absolute bomb to walk-off the American League Championship series against the Yankees this past fall.

Afterwards, he’s seen telling his teammates to not rip his jersey off as he approaches home plate.

His explanation afterwards for why he immediately went to the dugout and soon re-emerged sans the jersey doesn’t exactly put this conspiracy to rest, either:

To add fuel to it, a photo of Astros outfielder Josh Reddick with what looks to be something taped to his chest has emerged:

Check out what YESNetwork had to say about the matter:

If this is all legitimate, what should happen to the Astros?

