‘A fresh start in Detroit’ 2021 Detroit Lions hype video

The Detroit Lions FINALLY cleaned house late in the 2020 season by firing head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn and how there are a couple of new sheriffs in town.

Those new sheriffs are Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, who have already started to change the culture in the Lions locker room after Quinntricia flushed it down the toilet.

We are still a ways from the start of the 2021 regular season but that does not mean it’s too early to start getting hyped.

That being said, we give to you, “A fresh start in Detroit” Detroit Lions 2021 hype video

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="“A fresh start in Detroit” Detroit Lions 2021 Hype video!" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lnzh_LSnV9U?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>