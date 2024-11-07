fb
Thursday, November 7, 2024
College Sports

A Heartfelt Farewell: Kirk Herbstreit Remembers His Beloved Dog Ben

W.G. Brady
Tragedy has struck the Herbstreit household as renowned football commentator Kirk Herbstreit revealed the heartbreaking news that his beloved dog, Ben, has passed away. In an emotional post on his X page Thursday morning, Herbstreit shared the devastating decision he and his family faced after veterinarians informed them that Ben's cancer had spread to his organs.

Kirk Herbstreit

“This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know,” Herbstreit wrote. The heartfelt message conveyed the deep bond he shared with Ben, who was more than just a pet; he was a loyal companion and a part of the family. “We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Ben's organs and there was nothing left we could do—we had to let him go.”

Herbstreit fondly described Ben as “smart, loving, gentle, patient, inquisitive, and welcoming to all.” He reflected on their unique connection, emphasizing how they communicated on a level that transcended words. “He and I understood each other and had each other's backs,” he shared, highlighting the special bond they forged over the years.

For more than a decade, Ben was not just a pet but a constant presence in Herbstreit’s life, accompanying him both at home and while traveling for work. “Such an easy-going companion,” he noted, underscoring the joy Ben brought into his life. The loss of Ben has left a profound impact on Herbstreit, who acknowledged that it was a “hard day” but assured fans that Ben would “live within all of us forever.”

The late dog had garnered fame in recent years as Herbstreit often brought him along to football stadiums across the country during his broadcasting gigs. Their adventures together resonated with fans, who followed the duo’s journeys through the highs and lows of the football season.

In closing, Herbstreit expressed his gratitude for the time he shared with Ben: “God please bless his majestic soul and thank you for putting him in my life for the last 10 years—a true blessing. Love you Ben.” This heartfelt tribute serves as a reminder of the profound love and companionship that pets provide in our lives and the lasting impact they leave behind.

Kirk Herbstreit’s message has touched the hearts of many, as fans and fellow commentators alike share their condolences and support during this difficult time. The Herbstreit family has not only lost a beloved pet but also a cherished member of their family who brought them joy and love throughout the years.

