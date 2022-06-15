On Tuesday night, news broke that Clemson had poached Erik Bakich from the University of Michigan to be their next head coach, and Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter has already been mentioned as a potential replacement.

The question is, who will take over for Bakich at Michigan?

Since the news broke, a couple of names that have been mentioned are Brandon Inge, who is currently a volunteer assistant with the Wolverines, and current Tigers pitching coach, Chris Fetter.

A.J. Hinch comments on Chris Fetter potentially leaving for Michigan

Chris Fetter, of course, was the pitching coach at Michigan prior to joining the Tigers staff and there has been speculation that he could head back to Ann Arbor to replace Bakich.

Well, that is not going to happen if Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has anything to say about it.

On Wednesday, Hinch spoke to reporters and he said that as far as he knows, Michigan has not yet reached out to Fetter about their opening for head coach.

“I’m not surprised that the rumors have started. From what I understand, there’s been no contact yet. We love Fett. He’s very talented. … We have to do everything we can to keep him. “He’s a big part of what we’re doing. We want him to stay here.”

Fetter has done an outstanding job so far with the Tigers pitching staff and if he were to head back to Ann Arbor, it would be a big loss.

Nation, who would you like to see as Michigan’s next baseball coach? Would you prefer Chris Fetter remain with the Tigers?

