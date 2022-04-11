in Detroit Tigers

A.J. Hinch defends Spencer Torkelson’s slow start with Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers welcome in the Boston Red Sox for a three-game set beginning late this afternoon, and fans noticed one particular lineup change as rookie Spencer Torkelson will be watching the action rather than participating in it. But not to worry, as this was a pre-planned move by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch that will also see other players in the lineup get off-days.

And despite the fact that Torkelson has gone 0-for-8 to start his young career, Hinch believes that he’ll be helping the club win games and that he belongs.

“Tork belongs here,” Hinch said. “This is just 8 at-bats. He’s drawn a couple of walks and I think quite honestly he probably had the toughest strike zone of any hitter in the first series. So it’s a matter of perspective.”

“He can help us win.”

Today’s game begins at 5:10 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit.

