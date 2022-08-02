Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers announced they had traded RP Michael Fulmer to the… Minnesota Twins for a Minor League pitcher.

Roughly a week ago, Fulmer spoke to the media about how he knew this day was coming and how grateful he is for his time in the Tigers organization.

“There is so much to be grateful for,” Fulmer said. “For this organization, for these teammates, the guys in this clubhouse, you guys (media). The Tigers gave me the opportunity to start my career out of Double-A. I was 22. I’m very appreciative and grateful for everything everybody has done in this organization for me.

“It’s been a long road, a bumpy road. Hopefully, we can work things out, whatever they have on the business side. I know this game is a business. Whatever the front office sees fit to move this team forward, I’m aboard.”

A.J. Hinch discusses emotional meeting with Michael Fulmer

Following the announcement of the trade, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talked about his emotional meeting with Michael Fulmer.

“This time of year creates some awkwardness, especially when you trade within your division,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said.

“He was emotional,” Hinch said. “Obviously, he understood. They see their names in print sometimes and their friends and family talk about it. But it’s still a shock to change teams. He wanted to be happy because he’s going to a contending team. But, by no means was he racing out of here.

“He would’ve loved to stay. It’s a weird feeling. You hug it out, appreciate everything he did for us. But it’s a fast goodbye.”

“This has been tough,” Hinch said. “Losing Robbie yesterday and Michael today, two of the stand-up pros we have in our clubhouse. I told both that they deserve this opportunity to play in an environment of winning and in a playoff chase.

“I just regret it’s not here. I wanted it to be here for both, especially for Michael. He’s paid his dues in this organization.”

Nation, what is your favorite Michael Fulmer memory with the Detroit Tigers?

