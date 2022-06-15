A.J. Hinch ’embarrassed’ following Tigers debacle vs. White Sox

Another game, another listless offensive performance from the Detroit Tigers. Their division rival Chicago White Sox had their way with Detroit this afternoon at Comerica Park, completing a three-game sweep with a 13-0 shutout victory on a 95-degree day – the highest temperature for a game in downtown Detroit in a decade.

Unfortunately, though the weather was sweltering, Detroit’s offense was once again anything but. The Tigers picked up a mere four hits on the afternoon compared to a whopping 22 for the visiting White Sox.

Additionally, it was a particularly brutal day on the mound for Detroit. The White Sox got to starter Alex Faedo early, putting seven runs on the board before the end of the 4th inning. The Tigers then pulled an unusual maneuver of using three different position players to pitch to finish up the game in the form of Kody Clemens, Harold Castro and Tucker Barnhart.

And afterward, manager A.J. Hinch was understandably frustrated with the play of his team, stating that players who are at the highest level of competition in Major League Baseball expect more from themselves.

A.J. Hinch and the Tigers are understandably frustrated

“The results are pretty obvious,” Hinch explained in his postgame media availability. “If you’re not frustrated by today or even embarrassed that the game got out of hand to the point where we had to do what we had to do, this is baseball at its highest level and we expect better.”

Hinch then gave an explanation as to why his coaching staff hasn’t been changed.

“I get it, obviously we are accountable to the performance,” he said. “What the solution is, is something we talk about all the time.”

The Tigers will now look to get back on track when they begin a four-game series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park

