A.J. Hinch Explains Meaning Behind ‘Gritty Tigs’

The Detroit Tigers' improbable journey to the 2024 MLB postseason has been fueled by one word: grit. It’s a word synonymous with resilience, toughness, and determination—qualities that have defined the Tigers as they flipped the script on their season and stormed their way into playoff contention. But the grit wasn’t just talked about—it became embodied by the entire clubhouse, leading to a new nickname that perfectly captures the team’s spirit: the “Gritty Tigs.”

The rallying cry emerged as the Tigers clawed their way from a 0.2% chance of making the postseason in early August to clinching an AL wild-card spot with just three games left in the regular season. In fact, down the stretch, the Tigers went on an astounding 31-11 run, defying all odds and expectations. Now, with a 2-1 series lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS and one win away from the American League Championship Series, the “Gritty Tigs” have become the embodiment of perseverance.

So, what makes this team gritty? Tigers manager A.J. Hinch explained before Game 3:

“A mental resilience to just play the game and continue to push and keep your energy level high, keep your mindset in the right place,” Hinch said via the Detroit Free Press. “That toughness of whether it's coming back from an early game deficit or sort of grinding through a close game like we did the other day… It is just this practice of resetting ourselves over and over and over.”

Hinch highlighted that the “Gritty Tigs” thrive in tough situations, whether rallying late for key wins or navigating through bullpen games. The Tigers have continuously found ways to overcome adversity, and that mental toughness has been their driving force through this playoff run. As Hinch put it, their ability to reset, refocus, and fight for every moment is what defines the “Gritty Tigs” and has been the foundation of their success in 2024.