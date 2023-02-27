A.J. Hinch explains new plan for Riley Greene

The Detroit Tigers are experimenting with Riley Greene‘s position and batting order during the 2023 spring training. Although Greene may still play center field and the leadoff spot on Opening Day, Tigers' manager A.J. Hinch wants to evaluate all their options before making any final decisions. As a result, Greene will be part of the multi-position group and play both corners in spring training to give the team more flexibility. Hinch believes that the best version of Greene will remain in the top third of the lineup, but he is open to trying out different lineups based on matchups. Three other players, Matt Vierling, Parker Meadows, and Jonathan Davis, may also play center field for the Tigers this season.

“He's going to be in the multi-position group,” Hinch said. “He's going to play one of the corners, if not both of the corners, this spring to give ourselves a little bit of optionality. He knows it. He's on board.”

“Whatever I can do to make the team better and help the team win, I'm going to do that,” Greene said. “If that means going to the corners, I'll do it. I don't really care as long as I can help in some way.”

The Big Picture: Riley Greene's Versatility a Key Asset

Riley Greene's versatility is a significant asset for the Tigers. The Tigers drafted Greene with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft, and he has steadily progressed through their minor league system. Last season, he played all 93 games in center field, and he started 76 games as the leadoff hitter. His ability to play multiple positions and adapt to different batting orders will be crucial for the Tigers as they strive to improve on their abysmal record from last season.

Bottom Line: A.J. Hinch is leaving all options open

The Tigers' evaluation of Greene's position and batting order is crucial because it demonstrates their commitment to maximizing their chances of winning in the upcoming season. By experimenting with different lineups during spring training, the Tigers can see which combination of players and positions works best. Greene's versatility is essential because it allows the team to make changes quickly and efficiently, depending on the opposing team's lineup and other game factors.

Riley Greene By the Numbers

Greene hit .253 with five home runs, 42 RBIs, 36 walks, and 120 strikeouts over 93 games last season.

