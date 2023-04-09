Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch recently discussed the hitting struggles of shortstop Javier Báez. Hinch explained that Báez has been rolling over too many balls to the pull side of the field and that he needs to back up his contact point to cover more pitches. Báez has been committing to trying to get the ball deeper in the hitting zone to give himself more time to make decisions, but he needs to work on covering the outside corner of the plate to improve his performance at the plate.

Key Points

Báez has been struggling at the plate, with only 2 hits in his first 29 at-bats.

Báez needs to back up his contact point to cover more pitches.

Báez has been rolling over too many balls to the pull side of the field.

Báez needs to work on covering the outside corner of the plate.

A.J. Hinch explains what Detroit Tigers SS Javier Báez must fix

While speaking to the media, Hinch explained what Báez is working on and what he must fix.

- Advertisement -

“If his contact point can back up closer to the plate, it will give him a better chance to cover more pitches,” manager AJ Hinch said. “He has to decide so fast whether to swing or not and that contact point gets too far out front.”

“He’s committing to trying to get the ball a little deeper in the hitting zone to give himself a little more time to make decisions,” Hinch said.

Big Picture: Báez's success at the plate is crucial to the Tigers' offensive production

The success of Báez at the plate is crucial to the Tigers' success this season. Báez is an important part of the Tigers' offensive production, and his struggles could have a significant impact on the team's ability to score runs. If Báez can improve his hitting and cover more pitches, he could provide a much-needed boost to the Tigers' offense.

Bottom Line – Báez needs to make adjustments

Báez is struggling at the plate and needs to make adjustments to improve his performance. As manager A.J. Hinch has noted, Báez needs to back up his contact point to cover more pitches and work on covering the outside corner of the plate. Báez's success at the plate is crucial to the Tigers' offensive production, and his improvement could provide a much-needed boost to the team's ability to score runs.