A.J. Hinch explains when SS Javier Baez could return to Detroit Tigers

UPDATE:

Following Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that the reason for putting SS Javier Baez on the IL prior to today’s game was so that he can come back a day sooner.

Hinch said the hope is that Baez can return to the lineup next Saturday.

A.J. Hinch said the Tigers put Javier Báez on the IL before the game in hopes of getting him back one day sooner. IL stints can only be retroactive by three days. Sounds like they determined he would miss the NYY series regardless. Hope is to get him back next Saturday. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) April 16, 2022

FROM EARLIER:

The Detroit Tigers will be without the services of Javier Baez for the 4th straight game this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals. He suffered a thumb injury during the wild celebration on Opening Day.

One of the key offseason acquisitions for the Tigers, Baez has been trying to reduce the swelling in his thumb, but to no avail just yet. And now, the Tigers have placed him on the 10-Day IL retroactive to April 13.

The Tigers have placed INF Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 13, with right thumb soreness. A corresponding roster move will be made prior to tomorrow’s game. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 16, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

“It’s really tricky with thumbs,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Bubic is gonna throw a ton of cutters to us today. I can put him out there and make everybody feel better on the front end of the day. But one swing can take us back 10 days.”

A.J. Hinch on Javy Baez's injury: "It's really tricky with thumbs. Bubic is gonna throw a ton of cutters to us today. I can put him out there and make everybody feel better on the front end of the day. But one swing can take us back 10 days." https://t.co/b2Rr9Y2pMh — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) April 16, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

The Tigers and Royals get underway this afternoon from Kauffman Stadium at 4:10 PM EST.

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target for April 16