in Detroit Tigers

A.J. Hinch explains when SS Javier Baez could return to Detroit Tigers

Baez is still dealing with a jammed thumb

UPDATE:

Following Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that the reason for putting SS Javier Baez on the IL prior to today’s game was so that he can come back a day sooner.

Hinch said the hope is that Baez can return to the lineup next Saturday.

FROM EARLIER:

The Detroit Tigers will be without the services of Javier Baez for the 4th straight game this afternoon against the Kansas City Royals. He suffered a thumb injury during the wild celebration on Opening Day.

One of the key offseason acquisitions for the Tigers, Baez has been trying to reduce the swelling in his thumb, but to no avail just yet. And now, the Tigers have placed him on the 10-Day IL retroactive to April 13.

“It’s really tricky with thumbs,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “Bubic is gonna throw a ton of cutters to us today. I can put him out there and make everybody feel better on the front end of the day. But one swing can take us back 10 days.”

The Tigers and Royals get underway this afternoon from Kauffman Stadium at 4:10 PM EST.

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target for April 16

