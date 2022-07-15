A.J. Hinch explains why Tigers P Jose Cisnero abruptly left

Prior to Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, the Detroit Tigers announced that RHP Jose Cisnero, who had just been activated from the 60-day injured list, has been placed on the bereavement list and will not remain with the team in Cleveland.

A.J. Hinch has explained why Cisnero had to leave the Tigers abruptly.

“This morning I got a call that Jose Cisnero had a family emergency and was leaving the team immediately,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “We will obviously respect his privacy, but it’s heartbreaking for him.”

Detroit Tigers dominated prior to Jose Cisnero return

We are pretty sure the Detroit Tigers would be completely fine if they never had to face Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie ever again.

On Thursday, McKenzie dominated the Tigers (again) as the Guardians walked away with a 4-0 win at Progressive Field.

During the game, McKenzie baffled the Tigers hitters all night long as he recorded 12 strikeouts across eight scoreless innings. With the performance, McKenzie’s career ERA against the Tigers dropped to a microscopic 0.93 ERA over six starts.

McKenzie’s curveball was so filthy that he got Tigers rookie OF Riley Greene to strike out swinging four times in the game.

Following the game, news broke that Jose Cisnero was going to be removed from the 60-day injured list on Friday.

