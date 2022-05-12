A.J. Hinch explains why today is a big day for OF Riley Greene

Heading into the 2022 season, the Detroit Tigers (and their fans) were excited to see what top prospects Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson could do at the Major League Level.

Unfortunately, Greene fractured his foot just before the start of the season and he has been on the injured list ever since.

That being said, prior to Thursday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the media and he explained that Greene has a “big checkup” today and that if all goes well, he will be able to resume baseball activities.

“I’m encouraged by the fact that he’s about to be cleared to be a baseball player again. That will be a sight for sore eyes.”

Though this is great news, do not expect to see Greene up with the Tigers anytime soon as the team will not rush him along just for the sake of getting him in the lineup.