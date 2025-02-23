A.J. Hinch Gives Parker Meadows Injury Update

On Saturday, during the Detroit Tigers' first Spring Training game of the 2025 season, OF Parker Meadows tweaked something in his left bicep while making a throw from the outfield. Today, manager A.J. Hinch provided an update on Meadows.

Parker Meadows tweaked something in his biceps on a throw Saturday. Got it looked at it today. Hinch said he was told it wasn’t anything overly worrisome — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) February 23, 2025

Why it Matters

Parker Meadows, who played very well in 2024, will be the Tigers Opening Day centerfielder.

When Meadows played in 2024, the Tigers were 54-28, showing exactly how important he is to the team.

Parker Meadows by the Numbers

Games played (2024): 82

At Bats: 270

Average: .244

OPS: .743

Hits: 66

Doubles: 12

Triples: 6

Home Runs: 9

RBIs: 28

Runs: 39

SB: 9

Bottom Line

Thankfully, it sounds like Parker Meadows will not miss extended time, which is great news for the Tigers. Meadows, if he can stay healthy, could have a breakout season for the Tigers in 2025. If he does, the Tigers should be in contention for a playoff spot for the second year in a row.