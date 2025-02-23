Sunday, February 23, 2025
A.J. Hinch Gives Parker Meadows Injury Update

On Saturday, during the Detroit Tigers' first Spring Training game of the 2025 season, OF Parker Meadows tweaked something in his left bicep while making a throw from the outfield. Today, manager A.J. Hinch provided an update on Meadows.

  • Parker Meadows, who played very well in 2024, will be the Tigers Opening Day centerfielder.
  • When Meadows played in 2024, the Tigers were 54-28, showing exactly how important he is to the team.

  • Games played (2024): 82
  • At Bats: 270
  • Average: .244
  • OPS: .743
  • Hits: 66
  • Doubles: 12
  • Triples: 6
  • Home Runs: 9
  • RBIs: 28
  • Runs: 39
  • SB: 9

Thankfully, it sounds like Parker Meadows will not miss extended time, which is great news for the Tigers. Meadows, if he can stay healthy, could have a breakout season for the Tigers in 2025. If he does, the Tigers should be in contention for a playoff spot for the second year in a row.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
