A.J. Hinch gives positive update on Detroit Tigers pitching staff

If you can believe it, baseball is right around the corner.

Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers have reported to Lakeland, FL and the first full-squad workout will be held next week.

And if the early report from new manager A.J. Hinch regarding team pitching is any indication, Tigers fans should feel fortunate.

After stating that Matthew Boyd tossed 41 pitches in his bullpen session yesterday, he said the rest of the staff appears ahead of schedule.

“These guys are gonna be game ready faster than I would have expected coming in,” he said.

He then gave a positive review of Alex Lange’s bullpen session:

“I thought he was pretty sharp with his stuff. It’s the first time I’ve seen him live, obviously, and I can see why we’re happy with him,” he said.

– – Quotes via Cody Stavenhagen Link – –