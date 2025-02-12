Wednesday, February 12, 2025
A.J. Hinch Gives Unfortunate Update on SP Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb, who signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers this offseason, will likely miss Opening Day.

On Wednesday, Tigers pitchers and catchers reported to Lakeland, Florida for Spring Training, and manager A.J Hinch gave an unfortunate update on Cobb.

Hinch told reporters that Cobb, who is dealing with right hip inflammation, is currently a month behind schedule and that it is unlikely that he will be ready to go by the time Opening Day rolls around.

“His last bullpen was the first week of February, and he had some issues,” Hinch said. “We decided the best course of action was to get him checked out and get the injection. That injection is trending to set him back about a month, and if it’s sooner than that, great. If it’s not, we’ll deal with it. But obviously, it opens up more competition in the rotation.”

“He’s been really good when he’s been on the mound, and I’m glad he reported (the discomfort) when he did. It gave us a head start on getting him better and getting him back on the mound.”

A.J. Hinch Talks Alex Bregman: Could Detroit Be the Next Stop for the MLB Superstar?
