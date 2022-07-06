A.J. Hinch has disturbing response about Isaac Paredes

In case you have not yet heard, former Detroit Tigers prospect Isaac Paredes is tearing it up for a team other than the Detroit Tigers, and manager A.J. Hinch seems about confused as to why that is happening.

Just prior to the start of the 2022 season, Paredes was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for OF Austin Meadows, who was coming off a 27 home run, 100+ RBI season in Tampa Bay.

The Tigers made the trade in response to rookie Riley Greene suffering a broken foot and not being able to head north for Opening Day.

A.J. Hinch had disturbing response about Isaac Paredes

So far this season, Isaac Paredes has 13 home runs and 28 RBIs in just 43 games and plenty of fans and local radio hosts have come out of the woodwork to bash GM Al Avila and the Tigers for making the trade.

On Wednesday, A.J. Hinch joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 the Ticket, and when asked about the Paredes Trade, he had a disturbing response.

Hinch admitted that the Tigers knew Paredes was a “good player” and that he is having a “tremendous” first half for the Rays.

But what was disturbing is that Hinch seemed baffled about why Paredes suddenly has power for the Rays when he did not have it with the Tigers.

“What did they unlock that we couldn’t,” Hinch said.

When asked about the Tigers not being able to develop players, Hinch disagreed.

“I would disagree that we have not developed players,” Hinch told Mike Stone and John Jansen.

Nation, what do you think about Hinch’s comments about not knowing what the Rays were unable to unlock with Isaac Paredes?

