A.J. Hinch in no mood to give laurels after avoiding embarrassment vs. Astros

The Tigers narrowly avoided a no-hitter but still fell to the Astros 4-1, held hitless through seven innings

Despite narrowly avoiding a no-hitter, the Detroit Tigers couldn’t muster enough offense in their series finale against the Houston Astros, resulting in a 4-1 loss on Sunday. Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the media and he was not in the mood to give laurels for breaking up a no-hitter.

Blanco’s Dominance on the Mound

Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco was nearly untouchable, holding the Tigers hitless through seven innings. Blanco struck out eight batters and issued three walks, all in the fifth inning, showcasing his ability to control the game from the mound. The Tigers’ hitters struggled to make solid contact against Blanco’s array of pitches.

Perez Ends the No-Hit Bid

The no-hitter was finally broken up in the eighth inning when Wenceel Perez singled off Houston reliever Ryan Pressly. Perez reflected on his approach at the plate, saying, “As a hitter, you always want to break up that no-hitter. I was prepared for their off-speed pitches and knew Pressly would use his spin a lot.”

In the ninth inning, Mark Canha added the Tigers’ second hit, a single, and later scored on Andy Ibáñez’s double off Astros closer Josh Hader. Despite these late hits, the Tigers couldn’t mount a significant comeback.

A.J. Hinch Focused on Winning

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch emphasized that the team’s focus was on trying to win rather than just breaking up a no-hitter. “We’re trying to win the game,” Hinch said. “We’re trying to get guys on base and get back into the game.” This mindset underlines the team’s broader objectives as they aim to stay competitive in each matchup.

Maeda Battles Through Adversity

Detroit’s starting pitcher, Kenta Maeda, faced a tough outing. He threw 94 pitches over five innings and surrendered a critical three-run homer to Jose Altuve in the second inning. Maeda’s performance was further complicated when he was struck by a comebacker in the first inning, resulting in a bruised leg. However, he showed resilience by continuing to pitch through the discomfort. “Thankfully, the exit velo wasn’t too high. But I definitely do feel some soreness,” Maeda said through his interpreter.

Detroit Tigers’ Offense Stifled by Blanco

The Detroit Tigers’ offense, which had been productive in the previous game, struggled mightily against Blanco. They struck out 15 times on 41 swings, highlighting Blanco’s effective pitching strategy. “He just continued to hit his spots and throw a lot of different pitches,” Hinch noted. “He’s kind of having a breakout year. We knew we were going to have to create some pressure on him.”

Looking Ahead

Despite moments of optimism late in the game, Detroit was unable to overcome Blanco’s exceptional performance. As they move on to their next series against the Atlanta Braves, the Tigers will be looking to bounce back and regain their offensive rhythm after this challenging series finale.

Written by W.G. Brady

