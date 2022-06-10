A.J. Hinch included in next manager to be fired odds

It has been an interesting week so far in Major League Baseball as managers Joe Maddon and Joe Girardi were both relieved of their duties. But could Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch be next?

Bet Online has released their odds for the “Next MLB Manager to be Fired” and Hinch is 10th on the list at +1800.

As you can see below, Tony La Russa (+400) is currently the odds-on favorite to be fired next, while Dave Martinez (+500), Scott Servais (+550), and Mike Matheny (+600) are not too far behind.

After Maddon & Girardi were fired, could there be more coming? BetOnline has the odds 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xx0IZkWnIX — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) June 10, 2022

Could the Detroit Tigers fire A.J. Hinch?

Personally, I do not think there is a chance in hell that the Detroit Tigers would even consider moving on from A.J. Hinch at this point of the game.

Sure, the Tigers have underachieved in 2022 but when you look at the current roster, there are still a lot of holes and it would be tough to blame Hinch for the players that GM Al Avila signed.

Hinch is currently in his second season with the Tigers and after his team finished with a 77-85 record a year ago, many believed .500 or better was a real possibility in 2022.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case as the Tigers are currently sitting at 23-33 through their first 56 games.

Folks, Hinch is a very good manager and there is no way the Tiger will move on from him anytime soon.

