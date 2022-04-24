A.J. Hinch knows Detroit Tigers need to ‘show up better’ to win a series

The Detroit Tigers dropped their second straight game to the Colorado Rockies this afternoon, dropping a 6-2 decision at Comerica Park thanks to three hits and a home run from Randal Grichuk as well as four hits from Charlie Blackmon.

The Tigers missed several opportunities to get back into the game, stranding several runners on base. However, don’t expect manager A.J. Hinch to be making excuses.

“We just got beat, we didn’t play well. There was nothing about missing energy, that’s no excuse,” Hinch said. “There was no letdown, we’re a Major League team across the way, we need to show up better to win a series. We had a chance to win a series and didn’t play well enough.

Meanwhile, Tigers starter Tyler Alexander‘s afternoon was over after four innings of work in which he gave up five runs on eight hits.

“He wasn’t very sharp,” Hinch said of Alexander. “He usually can locate his cutter where he wants to. He got into some deep counts. They won the two-strike battle. It’s not his norm.”

There was good news on the injury front for the Tigers, as shortstop Javier Baez returned to the lineup for the first time since April 12.

“I expected him to get through it. Obviously, he’ll be back in there on Tuesday,” Hinch said of Baez.

The Tigers head out on the road for a three-game set against the division rival Minnesota Twins beginning tomorrow night.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –

