A.J. Hinch laments Detroit Tigers ‘miscues’ after loss to Royals

The Detroit Tigers appeared to have things well in hand this afternoon against the divisional rival Kansas City Royals, enjoying a 1-0 lead and also getting a strong performance on the mound from starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. However, much to the display of A.J. Hinch, things fell apart as the Royals would score four runs on four hits in the bottom of the 4th inning en route to a 5-2 setback.

The Royals took the series from the Tigers, winning three of the four games they played. Detroit also had a rough time in their previous series against the Chicago White Sox, dropping the final two matchups after winning the opening pair.

A missed tag from Javier Baez, an error from Jonathan Schoop followed by Spencer Torkelson forgetting to tag 1st base spelled doom for the Tigers, as Kansas City was able to grab a 4-1 lead on just 27 pitches to nine batters.

“The execution was rough,” A.J. Hinch explained afterward.

Embed from Getty Images

“We made a mess of the inning,” Hinch continued. “Just one error but four miscues. It’s hard to win a game when you do that.”

A.J. Hinch didn’t shy away from discussing Detroit’s miscues

Skubal was happy with his fastball this afternoon, declaring it to be the best version of the pitch that he’d thrown in his life.

“That was the best fastball I’ve had in my life, honestly,” Skubal said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Tigers MLB Draft Preview

“I don’t know, I just felt really good,” Skubal continued. “I felt I was really synced up. Maybe it was the weather. It was hot so maybe my body was just naturally looser.”

The Tigers continue their run through the Central Division with a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians that begins tomorrow. They’ll be looking to continue their winning ways against Cleveland, whom they swept in four games for the first time since 2013 (and first in Detroit since 1986) earlier this month.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

