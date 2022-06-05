A.J. Hinch laments ‘missed opportunities’ after sweep

The Detroit Tigers were on the wrong end of a sweep this afternoon at the hands of the New York Yankees, twice blowing a lead en route to a 5-4 loss at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx.

It was a home run blast from Joey Gallo that ultimately felled the Tigers, and enabled the Yankees to a 39-15 start, the best record at this point in an MLB season since the 2001 Seattle Mariners began their campaign with a 42-12 mark. Meanwhile, the Tigers fell to 21-33, a full 12 games below the .500 mark.

“I just think they outplayed us at the end of the game,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “They out-executed us. They’re a winning team. At the end of the game, it gets even more magnified when you run into outs or miss some opportunities.”

The good news for the Tigers is that they snapped a 21-inning scoreless drought after having been shut out by the Yankees in their two previous games. The bad news is that they still managed only four runs over the course of three games.

Hinch was honest about his team following the sweep

“It’s hard to beat these guys 2-0, so you’re not counting outs at that point against this team,” Hinch said of Gallo. “Near miss on the throw out at second base, and they get new life, and Gallo puts one in the seats. … He’s dangerous. This whole lineup is dangerous.”

The Tigers now head to the Steel City for a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

