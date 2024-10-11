fb
Friday, October 11, 2024
Detroit Tigers

A.J. Hinch Provides Kerry Carpenter Injury Update Heading Into Game 5

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Tigers prepare for their winner-take-all Game 5 matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night, the status of outfielder Kerry Carpenter remains a major question mark. Carpenter, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Tigers Game 4 loss at Comerica Park, will continue to be evaluated up until game time, according to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

Kerry Carpenter Detroit Tigers

On Friday afternoon, The Athletic‘s Cody Stavenhagen tweeted an update from Hinch: “A.J. Hinch said Kerry Carpenter will continue getting evaluated today and into tomorrow. Tigers will make a gametime decision. Bligh Madris is here as a contingency plan.”

Kerry Carpenter has been a key contributor for the Tigers throughout their impressive 2024 season, including his clutch 3-run home run in Game 2 that gave Detroit a crucial win over the Guardians. The Tigers, who are in their first playoff appearance in a decade, will need all hands on deck as they look to advance to the American League Championship Series. Carpenter's presence in the lineup could be vital as Detroit faces off against Cleveland’s tough pitching staff.

If Kerry Carpenter is unable to go, the Tigers will have Bligh Madris available as a backup plan. The team will be hoping for positive news on Carpenter, whose power and ability to deliver in key moments have helped fuel Detroit's impressive postseason run. The final decision on his status will be made just before the first pitch on Saturday night.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
