A.J. Hinch Reveals AWFUL Update on Matt Vierling

The Detroit Tigers have only played a handful of Spring Training games, but they have already suffered an injury that is going to sting. On Friday, Tiger manager A.J. Hinch told the media that Matt Vierling, who was expected to shuffle between third base and the outfield in 2025, will not be ready for Opening Day.

Matt Vierling Injured

On Thursday, it was reported that Vierling had suffered a shoulder injury.

“He’s battling a shoulder issue that’s getting evaluated,” manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday morning. “We’ll have an update on it tomorrow, as soon as we get the doctors to review everything that’s going on with him. But he’s unavailable.”

A.J. Hinch Breaks the Bad News

The Detroit Tigers confirmed this morning that Matt Vierling has been diagnosed with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder. He will undergo a rest period before being re-assessed for baseball activities. Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Vierling will not be ready in time for Opening Day.

Why it Matters

This is a very tough blow for the Tigers, as Matt Vierling was one of their most-consistent players in 2024, and the hope was that he would do the same thing in 2025. With Vierling out, at least for the beginning of the season, Jace Jung will almost certainly be the starting third baseman, while a starting right fielder will need to be determined.

Matt Vierling: By the Numbers

Below are Vierling stats over the past three years. As you can see, he had his best season in 2024, as he hit .257 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs while posting a .735 OPS.

