Friday, February 28, 2025
HomeDetroit TigersA.J. Hinch Reveals AWFUL Update on Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers

A.J. Hinch Reveals AWFUL Update on Matt Vierling

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Tigers have only played a handful of Spring Training games, but they have already suffered an injury that is going to sting. On Friday, Tiger manager A.J. Hinch told the media that Matt Vierling, who was expected to shuffle between third base and the outfield in 2025, will not be ready for Opening Day.

Matt Vierling Injured

On Thursday, it was reported that Vierling had suffered a shoulder injury.

“He’s battling a shoulder issue that’s getting evaluated,” manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday morning. “We’ll have an update on it tomorrow, as soon as we get the doctors to review everything that’s going on with him. But he’s unavailable.”

A.J. Hinch Breaks the Bad News

The Detroit Tigers confirmed this morning that Matt Vierling has been diagnosed with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder. He will undergo a rest period before being re-assessed for baseball activities. Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Vierling will not be ready in time for Opening Day.

Why it Matters

This is a very tough blow for the Tigers, as Matt Vierling was one of their most-consistent players in 2024, and the hope was that he would do the same thing in 2025. With Vierling out, at least for the beginning of the season, Jace Jung will almost certainly be the starting third baseman, while a starting right fielder will need to be determined.

Matt Vierling: By the Numbers

Below are Vierling stats over the past three years. As you can see, he had his best season in 2024, as he hit .257 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs while posting a .735 OPS.

*Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference

Previous article
Spencer Torkelson Vows He Is ‘Not the Same Person’ As He Tries To Make Opening Day Roster
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Email Support

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design