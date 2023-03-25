Earlier today, we passed along the news that the Detroit Tigers have sent RP Will Vest and catcher Donny Sands to Triple-A Toledo, while INF Andy Ibañez was reassigned to the Tigers' minor-league camp. According to the Detroit Free Press, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch also informed catchers Andrew Knapp and Michael Papierski that they were no longer in the running for the Opening Day roster, leaving Eric Haase and Jake Rogers as the final two catchers for the team.

Key Points

A.J. Hinch has made his final decision on which catchers will start the season in the Big Leagues, with Eric Haase and Jake Rogers getting the nod

Andrew Knapp and Michael Papierski were eliminated from contention for the Opening Day roster.

Will Vest and Donny Sands were sent to Triple-A Toledo, while Andy Ibañez was reassigned to minor-league camp.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch emphasized the importance of being transparent with players about roster decisions.

Big Picture: A.J. Hinch reveals catchers who will start season with Detroit Tigers

With the regular season just around the corner, the Detroit Tigers are making final preparations to get their lineup in order. A.J. Hinch's announcement of the final catcher lineup marks an important step in this process. The Tigers will need to perform well in order to compete in their division, and Hinch's decision to go with Haase and Rogers as the final two catchers will likely have an impact on the team's performance.

- Advertisement -

“Once we make decisions, we really want to tell our players,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It's really hard to be around these guys every day if you have information that you're keeping from them.”