Thursday, February 27, 2025
Detroit Tigers

A.J. Hinch Reveals Injury to Matt Vierling, Announces Spring Debut Date for Javier Báez

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling has been diagnosed with a right shoulder injury, according to manager A.J. Hinch. The injury status and expected recovery timeline remain unclear, but the Tigers will monitor the situation closely as they continue their spring training.

Javier Báez Set to Make Spring Debut

Meanwhile, shortstop Javier Báez is scheduled to make his spring training debut on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Báez, who has been rehabbing from right hip surgery, will hopefully look much better at the plate than he has for the past couple of seasons.

Tigers fans will be closely watching both players as the team prepares for the 2025 season, hoping for a swift recovery for Vierling and continued progress from Báez.

