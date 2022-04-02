A.J. Hinch reveals terrible news regarding Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene

UPDATE:

Well, this is not good.

According to Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, rookie outfielder Riley Greene has a fracture in his foot and will miss Opening Day.

On the positive side, Greene will not need surgery.

With Greene out, Victor Reyes will likely get the start in CF on Opening Day.

Riley Greene has a fracture in his foot. He’s out for a while. Non surgical, which is a positive. Reyes will probably start in center. Haase and W. Castro more outfield reps. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 2, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

According to Chris McCosky, Detroit Tigers rookie OF Riley Greene left the park on Friday in a walking boot. He added that though there is no official update from the Tigers at this time, Greene leaving in a walking boot is not an overly positive sign.

From Detroit News:

Tigers center fielder Riley Greene fouled off three pitches from Yankees Gerrit Cole in his first, and as it turned out, only at-bat Friday at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Two of them were 81-mph off-speed pitches. The third foul ball came off a 97-mph fastball. One of those three foul balls, or maybe a combination of them, may have injured his right foot.

Cross your fingers, that A.J. Hinch speaks later and gives us some much better news to report.

Riley Greene left the park yesterday in a walking boot. No update yet but that’s not an overly positive sign. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 2, 2022

FROM FRIDAY:

According to a report from the Detroit Tigers (passed along by Chris McCosky), Riley Greene left today’s game after fouling a ball off his foot in the 3rd inning.

Greene underwent an x-ray, which we are still awaiting results.

Riley Greene left todays game after fouling a ball off his foot in the 3rd inning. He underwent an x-ray, which we are still awaiting results on — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 1, 2022

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to reports, Detroit Tigers rookie OF Riley Greene was removed from Friday’s game against the New York Yankees after suffering an apparent injury.

It is not yet known exactly how Greene was injured, or what he injured.

From WDIV:

Greene, who entered Friday’s game against the New York Yankees batting .400 during spring training, hit a triple off of Gerrit Cole in his only at-bat. It was his second triple of the spring, to go along with two homers and three doubles.

He was removed from the game before the top half of the following inning.

Stay tuned and cross your fingers.