A.J. Hinch reveals where Spencer Torkelson, Miguel Cabrera will bat on Opening Day

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will host the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Comerica Park and it will be a special day as Spencer Torkelson will be making his Major League Debut.

Just moments ago, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 the Ticket and he revealed that Torkelson will be in the Opening Day starting lineup.

Hinch told Mike Stone and Jon Jansen that Torkelson will get the start and bat 8th in the lineup.

Hinch also went on to say that Cabrera will bat 5th and will be the Tigers designated hitter against the White Sox.