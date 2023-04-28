A.J. Hinch says ‘Baseball is hard’ following Detroit Tigers loss to Orioles

The Detroit Tigers had their chances last night to beat the Baltimore Orioles for the first time this season, they even led for just the second time in four games against the Orioles. The Tigers had a three-to-zero lead entering the fifth and after the fifth, they still led just three to two now, but Baltimore took control with five runs in the seventh inning picking up their fourth consecutive win over the Tigers. Detroit has lost six of their last eight games.

Key Points

Even when leading three to zero and three to two the Tigers had chances to add on more runs throughout the game, but they didn’t come up with the right hit at the right time.

“The reality is, we didn't come up with the right hit at the right time to separate and change the game early, and they did, Obviously, that's the story of the game. We'll continue to try to chip away and have a ball fall and put up some better at-bats as the game goes along.”- AJ Hinch

It’s been a tough stretch for the Tigers having dropped six of their last eight after winning five straight before this slump.

“Baseball is hard, It's hard. We're grinding. We're trying to figure out the right approach. Our guys are ready, and they're working their ass off, but it's a tough game.” – AJ Hinch

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers bats have struggled during this recent skid as they have scored 19 runs over the last eight games combined but have given up 30 runs during that same stretch. The bats were red hot taking two from the San Francisco Giants and two from Cleveland Guardians earlier this month. The Tigers even took two from the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week thanks to three-run home runs by Nick Maton on Monday and Kerry Carpenter on Tuesday. The Tigers will have to figure out a way to get the lineup going to try to bring home more runs and get back on a winning streak.