A.J. Hinch says he he loves the emotion Spencer Torkelson showed after hitting bomb [Video]

As soon as Spencer Torkelson made contact with the pitch, he immediately turned to the Detroit Tigers dugout to start celebrating.

That pitch came in the seventh inning with the Tigers trailing the Kansas City Royals 1-0 and Miguel Cabrera standing on second base following a double. The ball ended up flying 432-feet before it landed, giving the Tigers a 2-1.

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that he loves the emotion Torkelson showed after hitting his towering home run.

From The Detroit News:

“That was a big emotional hit,” AJ Hinch said. “We’re in the latter third of the game and the Royals have a shutdown bullpen. It’s hard to come by. We play so many close games against those guys, a big swing like that puts a jolt in the dugout.

‘I love it when players show emotion, especially Tork, who carried a lot of stress the last 10 days or so trying to get himself up and running. It was a great way to stamp his arrival.”

We hear from manager A.J. Hinch after his #Tigers get back to .500 by edging the Royals on Friday. #Leinenkugels pic.twitter.com/NV9ZEB3hx6 — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 16, 2022

Sannes’ Win Total Projections: 5 Bets to Make Based on Opening 2022 Win Totals

It’s a betting bonanza kind of week. We had the women’s basketball national championship last night with the men on tap Monday.

Then we sprint to Thursday with The Masters and MLB opening day at the same time.

But the NFL had to stick its snoot in the action, too.

Last Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook posted its first win totals for the 2022 season. As if there weren’t enough already on our plates.

We could ignore these for a bit until the non-NFL sports start to chill out. But then we’re missing out on — potentially — the softest numbers we’ll get all year. We want to pepper these before the market grinds them into efficiency.

As such, let’s run through just the spots where my numbers differ most from the market in order to pick off the biggest values. Then we can circle back and run through more bets later on.

Here are the five totals where my win total projections differ from the market by at least one win. As a note, I omitted the Seattle Seahawks over 5.5 (-130) because my numbers are currently assuming DK Metcalf will return. A trade there would make their projection much lower than its current mark of 6.7.

Click here to see the best bets