A.J. Hinch Sounds Off After Tigers’ Missed Chances in Sweep vs. Dodgers

Find out what A.J. Hinch had to say after the Detroit Tigers' third-straight loss to the Dodgers.

A.J. Hinch’s Detroit Tigers had chances to strike early and often in Saturday night’s series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but once again came up short in the clutch. Despite plating two runs in the opening frame, they failed to capitalize with the bases loaded and left more runners stranded in the second inning.

That inability to land a big hit loomed large, as the Dodgers pulled away with a 7-3 win, completing a three-game sweep of the Tigers at Dodger Stadium.

A.J. Hinch Talks About A Familiar Frustration

“Always when you have guys in scoring position you feel like you are one swing away from breaking through and really making them chase us for the rest of the game,” A.J. Hinch said after the game. “If we keep taking that approach and give ourselves these opportunities, we’re going to feel really good about where we are at. But we’re going to need the big hit.”

Over the three-game set, Detroit went just 4-for-32 with runners in scoring position — a glaring stat that haunted them throughout the weekend.

“We’re not doing anything wrong,” Hinch added. “We’re not pressing. We’re not worked up about it. But it’s our reality this series. We could’ve won some games because of how many opportunities we gave ourselves.”

Moving Forward

The Tigers will look to regroup quickly as they continue their West Coast road trip. Despite the sweep, the message from Hinch remains consistent — keep creating opportunities, and eventually, the hits will come. After enjoying a rare Sunday off, the Tigers will look to win their first series of the year when they take on the Seattle Mariners beginning on Monday.