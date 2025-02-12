Wednesday, February 12, 2025
HomeDetroit TigersA.J. Hinch Talks Alex Bregman: Could Detroit Be the Next Stop for...
Detroit Tigers

A.J. Hinch Talks Alex Bregman: Could Detroit Be the Next Stop for the MLB Superstar?

Richard Knight
By Richard Knight
0

Detroit Tigers fans might want to keep a close eye on a potential new face in the Motor City. A.J. Hinch, who previously coached Alex Bregman in Houston, had some intriguing comments when asked about his former star player. As Hinch shared, the topic of Bregman is never far from conversation, whether it’s on airplanes, in restaurants, or while walking down the street. It seems that Bregman is a beloved figure in the world of baseball, and for good reason.

A.J. Hinch Frustrated A.J. Hinch weighs in Colt Keith

Here’s what Hinch had to say about the Bregman: (Credit to Evan Petzold)

“I get asked about it on airplanes, in restaurants, walking down the street. I live in Houston during the offseason, so you can imagine how that’s gone. It’s obvious he’s a very talented player, a very impactful player, and someone who’s close to my heart. This is a guy who I’m really close with. I’ve largely stayed away from talking about it because he’s not here. I’ve tried not to go into the public relations banter on trying to recruit him here. But he can help any major league team. Time will tell where that is and what he chooses. Special guy.”

Could Alex Bregman Be Headed to Detroit?

Hinch’s words certainly hint at a potential reunion, and with the Tigers in need of a veteran presence to help elevate their roster, could Bregman be a part of the team’s future? Bregman’s ability to make an impact on any major league team is not in question, but it’s a matter of where he decides to play.

With the Tigers’ ongoing offseason moves and Bregman’s potential availability, there’s no doubt the two sides could make a good fit. And Hinch, of course, will be at the center of those discussions, as he has a strong connection with the star third baseman.

Stay tuned as we follow this story—it could be the kind of offseason move that shifts the course of the Tigers' 2025 season.

Previous article
Malik Beasley Sets Detroit Pistons Franchise Record in Blowout Win Over Bulls
Next article
A.J. Hinch Gives Unfortunate Update on SP Alex Cobb
Richard Knight
Richard Knight
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions