A.J. Hinch Talks Alex Bregman: Could Detroit Be the Next Stop for the MLB Superstar?

Detroit Tigers fans might want to keep a close eye on a potential new face in the Motor City. A.J. Hinch, who previously coached Alex Bregman in Houston, had some intriguing comments when asked about his former star player. As Hinch shared, the topic of Bregman is never far from conversation, whether it’s on airplanes, in restaurants, or while walking down the street. It seems that Bregman is a beloved figure in the world of baseball, and for good reason.

Here’s what Hinch had to say about the Bregman: (Credit to Evan Petzold)

“I get asked about it on airplanes, in restaurants, walking down the street. I live in Houston during the offseason, so you can imagine how that’s gone. It’s obvious he’s a very talented player, a very impactful player, and someone who’s close to my heart. This is a guy who I’m really close with. I’ve largely stayed away from talking about it because he’s not here. I’ve tried not to go into the public relations banter on trying to recruit him here. But he can help any major league team. Time will tell where that is and what he chooses. Special guy.”

Could Alex Bregman Be Headed to Detroit?

Hinch’s words certainly hint at a potential reunion, and with the Tigers in need of a veteran presence to help elevate their roster, could Bregman be a part of the team’s future? Bregman’s ability to make an impact on any major league team is not in question, but it’s a matter of where he decides to play.

With the Tigers’ ongoing offseason moves and Bregman’s potential availability, there’s no doubt the two sides could make a good fit. And Hinch, of course, will be at the center of those discussions, as he has a strong connection with the star third baseman.

Stay tuned as we follow this story—it could be the kind of offseason move that shifts the course of the Tigers' 2025 season.