A.J. Hinch knew the Detroit Tigers had a good chance to win a series against a last-place team on Sunday but when all was said and done, his team did not get the job done.

The Tigers pitching was atrocious on Sunday (11 hits and 8 walks allowed) and they could not get the timely hitting they needed as they fell to the Royals by a score of 7-4 at Comerica Park.

With the loss, the Tigers also lost the three-game series and they are now just one game out of last place in the American League Central.

A.J. Hinch was not too happy after Tigers latest loss to Royals

Following the game, an angry A.J. Hinch spoke to the media about how his team did not come out and execute in a game against a team they match up well against.

“When you have a chance to beat a team in a series and you come out and don’t execute, that’s the biggest issue,” manager A.J. Hinch said, when asked about his bullpen usage. “We were just trying to win the series today.

“When you’re in the middle of the competition, I’m more upset that we didn’t win the series against a team that we have a good chance against and match up fine with. We didn’t do our job.”

“We walked eight, hit another and walked two runs in,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We didn’t do the job. That’s the big issue.”

Up next for A.J. Hinch and the Tigers is a four-game set against the Cleveland Guardians. That series begins today (Monday) with a day/night doubleheader at Comerica Park. The first game begins at 1:10 p.m. ET, while the nightcap will start at 6:40 p.m. ET.

