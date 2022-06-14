A.J. Hinch would like to see Spencer Torkelson snap massive slump

As a batter, when you finally make it to Major League Baseball, it is a whole new ball game and Detroit Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson is finding that out the hard way.

Through the first 55 games of his career, Torkelson is batting just .181 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

Torkelson has had a few nice moments so far in his young career but as we speak, he is in quite the slump. In fact, Tork is just 3-for-35 with 11 strikeouts in the month of June.

A.J. Hinch would like to see Spencer Torkelson get out of slump

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the media and he said Torkelson has been in a tough stretch and that he would like to see him come out of it.

“It’s been a tough stretch for him again,” Hinch said. “We seen him come out of it before and kind of taper back into some frustrating at-bats. He hasn’t taken it out onto the field, he’s still playing well there. But we need to see him pick it up a little bit and staying more consistently in the at-bats.

“It’s easy to pile on a guy when he has a bad night and I don’t want to do that. But we’re aware he’s not performing quite to the level he’s going to or that he has. We’d like to see him come out of it.”

Hinch said Spencer Torkelson will get the day off on Tuesday to clear his mind.

If Tork is not able to “clear his mind” soon, chances are he will sent to Toledo to get things straightened out.

