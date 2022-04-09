A new favorite emerges to be selected by the Detroit Lions at No. 2

We are less than three weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft, which means it will not be too much longer until we know who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick.

According to Draft Kings, there is a new favorite (actually co-favorite) to be selected by the Lions with the number two overall pick and his name is Aidan Hutchinson.

That’s right, folks! Hutchinson (+250) is now the co-favorite along with Travon Walker to be the No. 2 overall pick.

Now, for those of you who would go crazy (in a good way) if the Lions land Hutchinson, don’t get too excited as he is also still the favorite (-280) to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are the odds for the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the odds for the No. 2 overall pick.