A new twist emerges in Kenny Golladay free agency story

Sharing is caring!

We are now well into the 2021 free agency period and there have been a plethora of signings around the league.

But one of the top free agents available, Kenny Golladay, remains unsigned.

The former Detroit Lions wide receiver has been linked to multiple teams, including the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, and Chicago Bears, yet he has yet to get a deal.

Now, according to Adam Schefter, there is a new twist to Golladay’s free agency story as the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly “reached out to Golladay’s agent, Todd France, to inquire about the former Lions’ wideout.”

Nation, would this be a good fit for Golladay?

Here’s a twist to the free-agent WRs: the Ravens have reached out to Kenny Golladay’s agent, Todd France, to inquire about the former Lions’ wideout. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021