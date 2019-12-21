A prime candidate to replace Lions DC Paul Pasqualoni may soon be available

It’s safe to say it at this point.

Maligned Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni just hasn’t worked out here. The Lions defense has consistently ranked at the bottom of the NFL, and despite a a vote of confidence from Patricia, Pasqualoni may need to fall on the sword once this season is over.

And as luck would have it, the Lions may not have to look very far for their next DC.

According to NFL Radio host Alex Marvez, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is in the final year of his contract and may not be returning next season:

I'm hearing there's a chance Wade Phillips doesn't return as @RamsNFL d-coordinator. In final year of his contract. He's expected to meet with Sean McVay at season's end. Rams LBs coach Joe Barry would be strong replacement candidate. More tonight 8-11 pm et on @SiriusXMNFL — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) December 21, 2019

Phillips is nothing short of a proven winner. He was a member of two separate Denver Broncos Super Bowl appearing teams, winning the latter in Super Bowl 50, and was honored by being named AP NFL assistant coach of the year. He also helped the Rams to Super Bowl 53.

Phillips also enjoyed successful coaching stints with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, as well as serving as defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

Is there any reason why Martha Ford and Co. shouldn’t consider Phillips, who is certainly more qualified than Paul Pasqualoni to lead Detroit’s defense?