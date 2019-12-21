28.7 F
Detroit
Saturday, December 21, 2019
type here...
Detroit Lions News

A prime candidate to replace Lions DC Paul Pasqualoni may soon be available

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

A prime candidate to replace Lions DC Paul Pasqualoni may soon be available

It’s safe to say it at this point. Maligned Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni just hasn’t worked out...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Quandre Diggs sticks up for former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson

Anyone who has ever watched the game of football -- and has a working brain -- agrees that former...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

NBA sends out eye-opening proposal for major changes

The NBA has formally sent a proposal out to all 30 teams detailing some major changes that could see...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It’s safe to say it at this point.

Maligned Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni just hasn’t worked out here. The Lions defense has consistently ranked at the bottom of the NFL, and despite a a vote of confidence from Patricia, Pasqualoni may need to fall on the sword once this season is over.

And as luck would have it, the Lions may not have to look very far for their next DC.

Embed from Getty Images

According to NFL Radio host Alex Marvez, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is in the final year of his contract and may not be returning next season:

Phillips is nothing short of a proven winner. He was a member of two separate Denver Broncos Super Bowl appearing teams, winning the latter in Super Bowl 50, and was honored by being named AP NFL assistant coach of the year. He also helped the Rams to Super Bowl 53.

Phillips also enjoyed successful coaching stints with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys, as well as serving as defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

Is there any reason why Martha Ford and Co. shouldn’t consider Phillips, who is certainly more qualified than Paul Pasqualoni to lead Detroit’s defense?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleQuandre Diggs sticks up for former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

A prime candidate to replace Lions DC Paul Pasqualoni may soon be available

It’s safe to say it at this point. Maligned Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni just hasn’t worked out...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Quandre Diggs sticks up for former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson

Don Drysdale - 0
Anyone who has ever watched the game of football -- and has a working brain -- agrees that former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

NBA sends out eye-opening proposal for major changes

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NBA has formally sent a proposal out to all 30 teams detailing some major changes that could see the light of day starting...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Former Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith has himself a “perfect” game

Michael Whitaker - 0
Everyone has heard about a "perfect game" in baseball, but how about on the hardwood? That's exactly what former Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings forward Filip Zadina describes “pleasure” of first line promotion

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings fans will get their chance to see forward Filip Zadina starting on the team's top line starting on Saturday night in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Quandre Diggs sticks up for former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Anyone who has ever watched the game of football -- and has a working brain -- agrees that former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson...
Read more

Detroit Lions’ LB Devon Kennard shares thoughts on Matt Patricia returning in 2020

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Whether the fans like it or not, Matt Patricia will be the head coach of the Detroit Lions when the 2020 season kicks off. http://gty.im/1044103736 But...
Read more

Detroit Lions rule 3 players OUT vs. Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Thankfully, the 3-10-1 Detroit Lions only have two games remaining on their 2019 schedule. The first of those games will be this Sunday when the...
Read more

Reporter: Darius Slay likely to be with Detroit Lions in 2020

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Will Darius Slay be a Detroit Lion in 2020? That is one of the biggest questions that will come up over and over again this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.