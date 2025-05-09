Detroit Lions Bring in Michigan DB Aamir Hall for Minicamp Tryout

Former Michigan CB Aamir Hall is listed as a safety on the Detroit Lions’ rookie minicamp roster after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions released their rookie minicamp roster, and one familiar name for local fans made the cut: former Michigan cornerback Aamir Hall.

Hall, listed by the Lions as a safety, is getting a shot to prove himself in Allen Park after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Hall brings solid size and length to the secondary. He ran a 4.72-second 40-yard dash at Michigan’s Pro Day—respectable, though not elite speed by NFL standards.

Despite going undrafted, Hall had a strong final season in Ann Arbor and showed enough to earn an opportunity to compete at the next level. The Lions clearly see some positional versatility, and they’ll use this minicamp to get a closer look.

He may be a long shot, but in a league that loves physical, smart defensive backs, Hall’s got a chance to carve out a role—especially on special teams or as a depth piece in the secondary.