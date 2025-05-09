Aday Mara Michigan transfer Aamir Hall Detroit Lions rookie minicamp

Detroit Lions Bring in Michigan DB Aamir Hall for Minicamp Tryout

Former Michigan CB Aamir Hall is listed as a safety on the Detroit Lions’ rookie minicamp roster after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions released their rookie minicamp roster, and one familiar name for local fans made the cut: former Michigan cornerback Aamir Hall.

Hall, listed by the Lions as a safety, is getting a shot to prove himself in Allen Park after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Hall brings solid size and length to the secondary. He ran a 4.72-second 40-yard dash at Michigan’s Pro Day—respectable, though not elite speed by NFL standards.

Aday Mara Michigan transfer Aamir Hall Detroit Lions rookie minicamp

Despite going undrafted, Hall had a strong final season in Ann Arbor and showed enough to earn an opportunity to compete at the next level. The Lions clearly see some positional versatility, and they’ll use this minicamp to get a closer look.

He may be a long shot, but in a league that loves physical, smart defensive backs, Hall’s got a chance to carve out a role—especially on special teams or as a depth piece in the secondary.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Detroit Lions D.J. Reed Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Roster
Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Roster Revealed
Detroit Lions Salary Cap
Detroit Lions Land Up-And-Coming EDGE in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft
Trey Fort Michigan State transfer
Michigan State Announces Surprising Decision Regarding Athletic Director
Donovan Ezeiruaku Detroit Lions Mock Draft
Brad Holmes Biggest 2025 NFL Draft Mistake… And How it Could Have Been Avoided