Saturday, February 1, 2025
Detroit Lions

Aaron Glenn Admits to Nearly Cursing at Dan Campbell in Recent Conversation

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn recently opened up about the challenges of transitioning from Detroit Lions defensive coordinator to head coach. During a recent appearance on Sirius XM's Movin' the Chains, Glenn shared a candid moment with his former mentor, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Glenn jokingly revealed that he reached out to Campbell soon after taking the Jets job, quipping, “The first thing I told Dan Campbell, I called him and almost cursed, I said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me about everything else that comes with it?’”

Aaron Glenn Dan Campbell

Glenn elaborated that since assuming the role, he’s been so busy with the responsibilities of being a head coach that he hasn’t had the chance to focus on football schemes. “I haven’t talked about Cover 2, Cover 1, I haven’t talked about a stretch play, any of that. It’s everything else that comes with it,” he said. Despite the challenges, Glenn is clearly excited about the opportunity, stating, “I’m looking forward to every day that I can wake up and be the coach of this team. There’s not too many people that can say that, so I don’t take that for granted at all.”

Aaron Glenn's Admiration for Dan Campbell and His Coaching Philosophy

Aaron Glenn also took a moment to express his admiration for Campbell’s leadership. “Let me say this about Dan first and foremost. He is authentic as a man can be and you don’t get that a lot in this business,” Glenn said. “That’s probably one of the first things that I know that I will be to these players. I’m Aaron Glenn, and that’s all I could be is Aaron Glenn.”

Discussing his own coaching style, Glenn shared his focus on demanding excellence while being supportive: “I’m a demanding person, but I’m not demeaning. I’m gonna do everything I can to help you improve in your craft every single day, and that’s gonna help us improve as a team.” Glenn’s emphasis on authenticity and his commitment to his players’ development shows his strong vision for leading the Jets in 2025 and beyond.

