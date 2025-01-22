Aaron Glenn Back in Detroit After Substantial Offer From New York Jets

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has returned to Detroit after receiving a substantial offer from the New York Jets. The offer reportedly makes Glenn the Jets' head coaching job “if he wants it,” but no deal has been finalized yet.

Glenn, who has been highly sought after in the coaching carousel, is currently in the process of constructing his potential staff. A key part of his plans is reportedly to bring in Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, should Brunell not land the offensive coordinator position in Detroit. Sources suggest that Brunell could serve as the offensive coordinator for Glenn’s team.

Glenn is also reportedly keen on bringing in a veteran defensive coordinator, ideally someone who has been a former NFL head coach. In addition, former Jets special teams coach Mike Westhoff could be an option for Glenn's coaching staff if he chooses to come out of retirement.

Glenn is scheduled to interview with the New Orleans Saints later this week, as his future remains in the balance. Despite the offers, he remains focused on finding the right staff to complement his vision. With multiple teams interested in his services, it appears Glenn’s next move could be pivotal for both his career and the Lions' coaching staff.