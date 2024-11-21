fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsAaron Glenn BLOWN AWAY By Za'Darius Smith's 'Super Power'
Detroit Lions

Aaron Glenn BLOWN AWAY By Za’Darius Smith’s ‘Super Power’

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
5

When the Detroit Lions added veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith to their roster, expectations were high given his Pro Bowl pedigree and leadership experience. However, it didn’t take long for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to realize that Smith brought something truly special to the table—something Glenn referred to as his “superpower.”

According to Glenn, Smith’s ability to use his hands to defeat blockers is unlike anything he's seen before. During a recent practice, Glenn was blown away by the violent effectiveness of Smith's technique.

Aaron Glenn insists Detroit Lions Aaron Glenn has challenge for Josh Paschal Aaron Glenn has stern warning

“That’s his superpower and the one thing I talked about last week was how violent his hands are, and you really never get to know that until you get up to a person and really see it,” Glenn said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “Dan [Campbell] does a really good job of having these one-on-one competitive periods, and we have those O against D, O-line against D-line, and when I first saw it I went, ‘Whoa.’ I mean, you saw it.”

Glenn further emphasized that Smith’s use of his hands is not just a technical skill—it’s a game-changing ability that can make a major difference in the trenches. For a defense that already prides itself on physicality, Smith’s hand technique adds a new level of ferocity.

Smith, known for his relentless approach to rushing the passer, has already begun imparting his knowledge to the younger players on the team. Glenn notes that Smith is eager to help develop the next generation of pass rushers on the Lions, sharing his invaluable technique and mindset with anyone who is willing to learn.

Za'Darius Smith

Having a player with Smith's expertise in hand combat adds a new dimension to Detroit’s defensive line. Smith’s skillset is a perfect fit for the Lions' aggressive, physical style of play that Dan Campbell has instilled. The addition of such a dynamic player will surely elevate the overall level of play for the Lions’ defense, and young pass rushers like James Houston and Josh Paschal are poised to learn from one of the league's best.

As the Lions continue to build toward playoff contention, Smith’s “superpower” will be key to helping them generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With Glenn’s endorsement and Smith’s relentless style, Detroit’s defense looks set to continue making waves in the NFC.

Previous article
Terrion Arnold Compares Detroit Lions Practice To An Alabama Practice
Next article
Key Player Pops Up On Detroit Lions Latest Injury Report
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Jeffrey Newton on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
William on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Mikeb on Ben Johnson Predicted To Leave Lions, Join Forces With One Of NFL’s Top QBs
Larry on 2 Detroit Lions Included On Top NFL Free Agents for 2025 List
Duane on Latest Benching Further Proves Why Brad Holmes Is A Genius
Tom Newland on Latest Benching Further Proves Why Brad Holmes Is A Genius
Chad on NFL Insider Confirms Expectations for Za’Darius Smith with Detroit Lions

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions