Aaron Glenn BLOWN AWAY By Za’Darius Smith’s ‘Super Power’

When the Detroit Lions added veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith to their roster, expectations were high given his Pro Bowl pedigree and leadership experience. However, it didn’t take long for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to realize that Smith brought something truly special to the table—something Glenn referred to as his “superpower.”

According to Glenn, Smith’s ability to use his hands to defeat blockers is unlike anything he's seen before. During a recent practice, Glenn was blown away by the violent effectiveness of Smith's technique.

“That’s his superpower and the one thing I talked about last week was how violent his hands are, and you really never get to know that until you get up to a person and really see it,” Glenn said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “Dan [Campbell] does a really good job of having these one-on-one competitive periods, and we have those O against D, O-line against D-line, and when I first saw it I went, ‘Whoa.’ I mean, you saw it.”

Glenn further emphasized that Smith’s use of his hands is not just a technical skill—it’s a game-changing ability that can make a major difference in the trenches. For a defense that already prides itself on physicality, Smith’s hand technique adds a new level of ferocity.

Smith, known for his relentless approach to rushing the passer, has already begun imparting his knowledge to the younger players on the team. Glenn notes that Smith is eager to help develop the next generation of pass rushers on the Lions, sharing his invaluable technique and mindset with anyone who is willing to learn.

Having a player with Smith's expertise in hand combat adds a new dimension to Detroit’s defensive line. Smith’s skillset is a perfect fit for the Lions' aggressive, physical style of play that Dan Campbell has instilled. The addition of such a dynamic player will surely elevate the overall level of play for the Lions’ defense, and young pass rushers like James Houston and Josh Paschal are poised to learn from one of the league's best.

As the Lions continue to build toward playoff contention, Smith’s “superpower” will be key to helping them generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With Glenn’s endorsement and Smith’s relentless style, Detroit’s defense looks set to continue making waves in the NFC.