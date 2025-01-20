fb
Monday, January 20, 2025
Aaron Glenn Chooses Where His First In-Person Interview Will Be

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, one of the hottest head coaching candidates this offseason, is making moves in his pursuit of a head coaching gig. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Glenn will have his first in-person, second interview with the New York Jets.

This visit is particularly meaningful, as Glenn will return to the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Glenn, a former All-Pro cornerback for the Jets, has a strong personal connection to the franchise, which makes this visit all the more significant.

In addition to the Jets, Rapoport reports that Glenn is also expected to visit the New Orleans Saints, where he is considered a key candidate for the head coaching position. With multiple opportunities on the table, Glenn's decision to prioritize these visits signals that his future is bright, with several organizations eager to secure his talents.

As one of the most highly sought-after coordinators, Glenn's journey this offseason is one to watch closely, as he could soon be taking over a new franchise.

Previous article
Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
