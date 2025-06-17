From Detroit to New York: Aaron Glenn Explains How Dan Campbell Groomed Him for Head Coaching

When you talk about Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, most think of fiery speeches, fourth-down guts, and a love for kneecap metaphors. But if you ask Aaron Glenn, there’s another side to Campbell’s leadership — the kind that builds coaches, not just teams.

Now the head coach of the New York Jets, Glenn made it clear this week that he didn’t get here alone. He didn’t just climb the ladder — Dan Campbell handed him a rung.

Aaron Glenn, now head coach of the New York Jets, praised Dan Campbell for helping prepare him to lead an NFL team.

While serving as defensive coordinator in Detroit, Glenn was allowed to act in a head coaching capacity behind the scenes.

Glenn credits Campbell for giving him real decision-making power—like planning offseason calendars and training camps.

Campbell continues to fulfill his promise of developing future head coaches, just as Bill Parcells and Sean Payton did for him.

“He Let Me Make His Decisions”

Speaking to reporters last week, Glenn offered one of the most sincere compliments you’ll hear from a newly minted head coach.

“I give a lot of credit to Coach Campbell in Detroit,” Glenn said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “He allowed me to actually act in the position of being a head coach. To be able to do the calendar for the offseason, to plan training camp out—be able to make decisions that he was supposed to make, but he allowed me to make those decisions to get me ready to be in this position.”

That’s not lip service. That’s trust. And it says a lot about the culture in Allen Park — where coaches aren’t just assistants, they’re groomed to lead.

Campbell’s Coaching Tree Is Already Growing

The Lions’ success under Dan Campbell hasn’t just shown up in wins and playoff buzz — it’s starting to show in the sidelines around the NFL.

Ben Johnson, Detroit's former offensive coordinator, is now the head coach in Chicago.

Aaron Glenn, the former DC, is now leading the Jets.

, the former DC, is now leading the Jets. And if you think that’s the end of the line, just wait. Campbell’s tree is still sprouting branches.

What’s different about Campbell’s approach is that he doesn’t just want his guys to move up — he actively helps them do it.

Empowerment Over Ego

Most head coaches are protective over their playbook, their process, and yes — their power. But Campbell, molded by legends like Bill Parcells and Sean Payton, knows that a true leader builds leaders.

Giving Glenn a chance to make real decisions — from the offseason calendar to training camp structure — wasn’t just about lightening the load. It was about preparing him for the next step.

And now that Glenn is calling the shots in New York, those reps are paying off.

The Bottom Line

Aaron Glenn earned his opportunity with the Jets — no question. But he made it clear: without Dan Campbell letting him be a head coach behind the scenes in Detroit, he may not have been ready for this moment.

Dan Campbell isn’t just reshaping the Detroit Lions — he’s quietly building one of the NFL’s most respected pipelines for future head coaches.

If that’s not leadership, what is?