Aaron Glenn Reflects on Lions Role, Credits Dan Campbell’s Mentorship

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn says Dan Campbell helped prepare him for the top job by giving him leadership roles across the Lions organization.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn isn’t shy about who helped prepare him for the opportunity of a lifetime — he gives Dan Campbell a massive share of the credit.

During a recent interview reflecting on his early days in his new role, Glenn opened up about just how much influence his time with the Detroit Lions had on his coaching readiness. And according to Glenn, Campbell did far more than just let him run the defense — he gave him the tools to one day run an entire team.

Front of the Room, Not Just the Meeting Room

During his time in Detroit, Glenn was more than a defensive coordinator. He was consistently put in positions to lead — and not just on the Xs and Os.

“I give a lot of credit, man, to Dan Campbell for putting me in positions to be head coach for the Lions on certain situations,” Glenn said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “And for him putting me in the front of the room, for him asking my advice on how practice should go. So it was a really seamless transition for me to script practice. It was a seamless transition for me to be in front of the team.”

From scripting practices to addressing the full roster, Glenn’s role under Campbell gave him a real taste of what it’s like to be the guy in charge.

He Didn’t Just Coach the Defense

What’s especially striking is how Glenn’s leadership extended beyond just his unit. He wasn’t just vibing with the linebackers and DBs — he was forging bonds across the entire locker room, including with wide receiver Jameson Williams.

“I think he in the back of his mind, he was prepping me to be in this position, but also, I think he knew I had the ear of the team also, not just the defense because I vibe with those guys on the offense quite a bit,” Glenn shared. “I think I’ve said this before, every morning at 7:30 a.m., Jamo was in my office and we would sit there and talk.”

That level of connectivity — offense, defense, and beyond — is exactly what you need when you’re ready to step into a head coaching role.

A Seamless Transition to the Big Chair

Glenn acknowledged that his growth in Detroit wasn’t accidental. Whether it was intentional mentoring or a natural progression, Dan Campbell helped shape him into someone ready to take the reins.

“I do agree with that. I think it was a little bit of both now that I actually look back and just think about the positions that he put me in,” Glenn said. “But again, I give him so much credit for making this a seamless transition for me to stand here and be the head coach of this team.”

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell is known for building culture — but he’s clearly also building future coaches. And if Aaron Glenn’s rise with the Jets goes the way Lions fans think it might, Campbell’s coaching tree is officially underway.