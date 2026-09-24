Aaron Glenn Reveals How Dan Campbell Sparked Practice Fights in Dallas

Dan Campbell’s intensity has become part of his identity as Detroit Lions head coach. Aaron Glenn’s latest story makes it clear that edge was present long before the two men arrived in Detroit.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Glenn, now the New York Jets’ head coach, reflected this week on his playing days with Campbell in Dallas ahead of Sunday’s reunion at Ford Field. Glenn recalled seeing Campbell’s long hair and immediately recognizing the kind of tough, old-school “Y” tight end he was.

He also knew what was coming.

Glenn said Campbell was regularly involved in the sort of practice confrontations that made training camp anything but quiet. Former Cowboys coach Bill Parcells apparently understood exactly how to use that competitive fire, too.

“There were a number of fights in practice because of (Campbell),” Glenn said.

The comment was not criticism. It was a revealing and entertaining glimpse at the mentality Campbell has carried through every stage of his football life.

Bill Parcells knew how to push Campbell’s buttons

According to Glenn, Parcells would use Campbell to irritate teammates during practices in Dallas. The tactic worked.

Campbell played with an aggressive, physical style, and Glenn’s recollection suggests that intensity occasionally boiled over into practice fights. It also helps explain why Campbell has always been comfortable demanding physicality and toughness from his teams.

That approach has been central to Detroit’s culture since Campbell took over in 2021. The Lions have become known for playing with emotion, competing through adversity and embracing the type of hard-nosed football Campbell lived as a player.

Glenn was Campbell’s first defensive coordinator hire in Detroit, so he has seen both sides of that personality: the teammate who could spark a practice fight and the coach who built enough trust to hand Glenn a major opportunity. Their shared history is why this weekend carries more meaning than a typical early-season matchup.

Detroit’s roster, however, has changed dramatically since Glenn’s departure. The Lions are entering the game without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, while Avonte Maddox’s season-ending injury has created another challenge for Detroit’s secondary.

Campbell and Glenn’s friendship takes a back seat Sunday

The reunion will be personal, but it will not be sentimental once the game starts.

Glenn has made clear that he has fond memories of Detroit and a great deal of respect for Campbell. Still, he is coming back to Ford Field trying to beat his former friend and mentor. Campbell will be doing the same.

The Jets arrive with one of the NFL’s most productive defenses through two games, according to the official Week 3 opponent rundown, and they will present a real test for a Lions offense that has scored at least 30 points in each outing.

Before Sunday, though, Glenn offered a reminder of the Campbell who existed before “One Pride” speeches and postgame press conferences: a player so relentless that Parcells could use him to turn an ordinary practice into a fight.