Aaron Glenn Reveals the Dan Campbell Promise He Still Remembers

Aaron Glenn’s return to Ford Field this Sunday will be a competitive one. It will also carry the weight of a friendship that began long before he became the New York Jets’ head coach.

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Glenn spent four seasons as Dan Campbell’s defensive coordinator in Detroit, helping build a culture that moved the Lions from an NFL afterthought to a division champion and NFC contender. Ahead of his first head-to-head meeting with Campbell as a head coach, Glenn reflected on the promise his longtime friend made to him years ago.

“Dan had told me a long time ago, ‘Whenever I get a head coaching job, I want you to be my coordinator,’” Glenn said in a Jets team feature. “That friendship will always last.”

That promise became reality when Campbell hired Glenn as his defensive coordinator in 2021. Four years later, Glenn returns to Detroit leading the Jets, while Campbell prepares to face one of the coaches who helped define the early years of his Lions tenure.

Campbell gave Glenn more than a coordinator job

Glenn’s rise from defensive coordinator to NFL head coach did not happen by accident. Campbell trusted him with major responsibilities in Detroit and treated him as more than a position coach elevated to a new title.

Glenn has previously credited Campbell for preparing him to run a team by involving him in the operational details that go beyond calling defense. That mentorship helped Glenn make the transition to New York, where he is now trying to build the same kind of accountability and identity that Detroit established under Campbell.

The relationship also explains why Sunday’s reunion will feel different from a standard game between two coaching staffs. Glenn is not returning to face a former employer he left on bad terms. He is returning to face a close friend and mentor, with both coaches trying to win an important Week 3 game.

As ESPN reported, Campbell has remained emphatic that Glenn is the right coach to lead the Jets.

Friendship pauses when the game begins

The emotional backstory will not reduce the stakes. Glenn’s Jets arrive at Ford Field looking to upset a Lions team trying to bounce back after its loss in Buffalo.

Detroit also enters the game dealing with a shorthanded secondary. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are not expected to practice this week, and Avonte Maddox is out for the season.

Still, Glenn’s comments provide the human side of this matchup. Campbell gave him an opportunity when he became Detroit’s head coach. Glenn helped Campbell build the Lions into a respected team. Their friendship may last, as Glenn said, but it will have to wait until after the final whistle Sunday.