Wednesday, February 26, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsAaron Glenn Explains Exactly Why He Poached Tanner Engstrand From Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Aaron Glenn Explains Exactly Why He Poached Tanner Engstrand From Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Heading into the offseason, everybody knew that Ben Johnson had a very good chance of landing a head coaching gig, which meant the Detroit Lions would have to find a new offensive coordinator. On multiple occasions, I wrote about how I believed the Lions would simply promote passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to their OC position. As we now know, the Lions hired John Morton as their new OC, and Engstrand was poached by Aaron Glenn to be the OC for the New York Jets.

Why Aaron Glenn Poached Tanner Engstrand

While speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Aaron Glenn was asked about why he felt Tanner Engstrand was the right man for the job.

“Very, very smart,” Glenn said as quoted by Justin Rogers. “Was a huge part of that Detroit Lions offense. Listen, I know Ben Johnson got all the credit, but there were a number of people that around him, including Steve Heiden, who also have on the on the staff also. (Enstrand's) going to do a really good job for us. He was the passing game coordinator there. And it's time for him to be a coordinator, right? He's paid his dues. He's a hell of a coach. He's done a good job for us in Detroit. He's going to do a good, good job for us here.”

Did The Detroit Lions Make the Right Decision?

Though we don't know for certain, one would assume that Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not offer the OC position to Tanner Engstrand, which ultimately made Engstrand's decision to leave for a promotion with the Jets pretty easy.

Personally, I believe the Lions should have promoted Tanner Engstrand to OC rather than hiring John Morton, but because of each of their current situations, Morton will end up having more success.

Previous article
How Detroit Lions OC John Morton Helped Ben Johnson Hire the ‘Next Ben Johnson’
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design