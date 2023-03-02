Aaron Glenn explains what he looks for first in a cornerback prospect

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn recently shared his thoughts on the team's needs for the upcoming season. Glenn stated that he has always believed in building a defense through the recruitment of defensive linemen and cornerbacks. Glenn stated that regardless of a team's ranking, one should always be looking for better players. Defensive linemen and corners are Glenn's go-to for recruiting players as he believes that they can never have enough guys that are sturdy and can play the run or get after the passer or cover elite receivers. Glenn added that the Lions want Aidan Hutchinson‘s backup to be as good as him.

Key Points

Lions defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, believes in building a defense through the recruitment of defensive linemen and cornerbacks.

Glenn emphasizes the importance of personality when scouting cornerbacks and looks for players who have the right aura, are confident, and have a certain level of sophistication in their approach.

Glenn is interested in recruiting impressive athletes weighing 300+ pounds for the defensive line and pass rushers.

The Lions are keen to strengthen their defense this offseason, whether through the draft or free agency, and have young, promising players like Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, James Houston, and Alim McNeill.

Aaron Glenn does not care if you were the No. 1 defense or the No. 32 defense

“I don’t care if you were the No. 1 defense or the last defense. You always looking for guys to play better,” Glenn said. “It’s just my own personal belief that you always build a defense with defensive linemen and corners. So we’ll always look for that.

“It’s just what I believe in because you can never have enough of those guys. You can never have enough guys that (are) stout and can play the run. You can never have enough guys that can get after the passer. You can never have enough guys that can cover elite receivers. We all understand how this league is going now. We have to do everything we can to continue to add and upgrade. And every team does that. And that’s not a bad thing to say. I don’t care who you got. You (are) always trying to upgrade your team, someway, somehow. And I know for a fact that’s Dan (Campbell) and Brad’s (Holmes) mentality. It’s all about upgrading.”

Aaron Glenn is impressed with the big boys in this year's draft

Glenn said that the thing that interests him the most about the defensive linemen and pass rushers in this year’s class are all the impressive athletes at 300-plus pounds. They're the first group he researched this offseason, saying he likes to start in the trenches and work his way to the cornerback. The Lions are keen to strengthen their defense this offseason, whether through the draft or free agency. With a blossoming pass rush and young pieces across the board, the Lions are fortunate to have Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, and James Houston leaving their mark as rookies, while interior defender Alim McNeill looks to make another jump in Year 3.

“So I’m looking forward to really being able to see these workouts,” Glenn said. “These big 320-pounders that have lateral agility that can move around that can run, you see that happening in college right now because of how they spread everything out. Very interested to see that. See if what I saw on tape is what we’re going to see in the workouts.”

When it comes to cornerbacks, personality is key

Glenn emphasized the importance of personality when scouting cornerbacks, and he feels confident in his ability to scout this position group. Glenn, a former three-time Pro Bowler cornerback, played at a high level in the NFL for 15 years. He has served as an NFL scout, defensive backs coach, and coordinator, making him an experienced scout. He is looking for players who have the right aura about them and those who are confident, get after it, and have a certain level of sophistication in their approach.

“I think the first thing that (I look for) is personality. Like, how do they come in? How confident are they? How do they go about (the) opportunity with the installs,” Glenn said. “And, me personally, I can tell right off the top. You know, is this one of the guys that’s going to get after it because of just the way he operates? There is a certain aura about him, and I would say this about a corner and a receiver that you can get immediately just from personality-wise. That shows up. And they can’t help themselves. Speaking from experience.

“Like that, they can’t hide it. And I think that’s one thing sometimes people miss on. They don’t look at that. They just look at, ‘OK, what is a guy talking about when you go through all the installs and all that.’ Instead of looking at the personality, how does he walk in the room? How does he leave the room? How’s he shake your hand? Like all those things. Is it confidently? Is it soft? Is it, man, that tells you a lot, especially about that position.”

Bottom Line: Aaron Glenn emphasizes building defense the right way

In conclusion, the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, has shared his thoughts on the team's needs for the upcoming season. He emphasized the importance of building a defense through the recruitment of defensive linemen and cornerbacks, which is a strategy he will continue to implement with the Lions. Glenn stated that he always believed that you could never have enough guys that are sturdy and can play the run, get after the passer, or cover elite receivers. He looks forward to seeing impressive athletes weighing 300+ pounds during the workouts. Moreover, Glenn feels confident in his ability to scout cornerbacks as he was a former three-time Pro Bowler cornerback who has served as an NFL scout, defensive backs coach, and coordinator. He is looking for players who have the right aura about them and those who are confident, get after it, and have a certain level of sophistication in their approach.