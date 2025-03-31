Aaron Glenn Explains What Type of Player Detroit Lions are Getting in D.J. Reed

Detroit Lions fans are going to LOVE what Aaron Glenn just said about D.J. Reed.

The Detroit Lions made one of their biggest offseason moves by signing veteran cornerback D.J. Reed, a player known for his toughness and versatility. While fans have plenty of reasons to be excited, one of the people most familiar with Reed—former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn—is offering a glimpse into exactly what Detroit is getting.

Aaron Glenn

Praise from Aaron Glenn

Speaking at the NFL Owners Meetings, Glenn, now the head coach of the New York Jets, shared high praise for Reed. Having been involved in conversations with the cornerback during previous free agency periods, Glenn made it clear that Reed is more than just a solid defender — he’s a complete football player.

“He was scrappy, feisty,” Glenn said. “I ended up talking to D.J. quite a bit before that, just from his free agency. I thought he was a man’s man, as far as playing the game. He’s not just a cover corner, he’s one that will go out there and tackle too.”

D.J. Reed

A Tough, Dynamic Addition

The Lions are not only adding a strong cover corner — they’re getting a player who isn’t afraid to get physical. Reed’s reputation as a hard-nosed competitor who doesn’t shy away from contact fits the gritty identity that head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have built in Detroit.

With Reed now set to bolster a secondary that has gone through plenty of reshaping, the Lions are adding both talent and leadership — qualities Glenn believes will serve the team well.

“Detroit’s getting a dynamic player at corner,” Glenn added, summing up what many in league circles already believe: D.J. Reed is a difference-maker.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?