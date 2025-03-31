Aaron Glenn Explains What Type of Player Detroit Lions are Getting in D.J. Reed

Detroit Lions fans are going to LOVE what Aaron Glenn just said about D.J. Reed.

The Detroit Lions made one of their biggest offseason moves by signing veteran cornerback D.J. Reed, a player known for his toughness and versatility. While fans have plenty of reasons to be excited, one of the people most familiar with Reed—former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn—is offering a glimpse into exactly what Detroit is getting.

Praise from Aaron Glenn

Speaking at the NFL Owners Meetings, Glenn, now the head coach of the New York Jets, shared high praise for Reed. Having been involved in conversations with the cornerback during previous free agency periods, Glenn made it clear that Reed is more than just a solid defender — he’s a complete football player.

“He was scrappy, feisty,” Glenn said. “I ended up talking to D.J. quite a bit before that, just from his free agency. I thought he was a man’s man, as far as playing the game. He’s not just a cover corner, he’s one that will go out there and tackle too.”

A Tough, Dynamic Addition

The Lions are not only adding a strong cover corner — they’re getting a player who isn’t afraid to get physical. Reed’s reputation as a hard-nosed competitor who doesn’t shy away from contact fits the gritty identity that head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have built in Detroit.

With Reed now set to bolster a secondary that has gone through plenty of reshaping, the Lions are adding both talent and leadership — qualities Glenn believes will serve the team well.

“Detroit’s getting a dynamic player at corner,” Glenn added, summing up what many in league circles already believe: D.J. Reed is a difference-maker.