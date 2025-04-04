Aaron Glenn Gets Big Endorsement from Dan Campbell in New Jets Role

Detroit’s Dan Campbell says Aaron Glenn has everything it takes to rebuild the struggling Jets.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has never been one to hold back when speaking about the people he believes in—and that includes newly minted New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. The two spent the last three seasons together in Detroit, where Glenn served as Campbell’s defensive coordinator. Now, with Glenn taking on the challenge of turning around a long-struggling Jets franchise, Campbell made it clear: if anyone can do it, it’s A.G.

“If He Can’t Do It, Nobody Can”

“As long as he’s got the support, A.G. will turn that thing around,” Campbell told reporters. “There’s no question. He’s an unbelievable leader and he’s an even better person.”

That’s high praise coming from one of the NFL’s most respected coaches. Campbell emphasized that Glenn’s ability to connect with players and staff is what sets him apart.

“He’s the type of guy who makes people rally around him and do things to help him have success,” Campbell added. “He’s already bringing in the right coaches and he’ll get the right players, too.”

The Jets’ Challenge Is Real

The New York Jets haven’t had a winning season since 2015 and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010. To say the franchise has struggled would be an understatement. With nine straight losing seasons, fans in New York are desperate for a change—and Glenn is stepping into the spotlight with big expectations.

Still, Campbell’s confidence in Glenn was unshakable: “Look, if he can’t, nobody can. That’s my opinion.”

A New Chapter in New York

Glenn’s tenure in Detroit wasn’t without its challenges, but he helped mold a young defense into a physical, aggressive unit. That kind of energy is exactly what the Jets need. If Glenn can bring that same fire to New York, he may just be the coach to break the curse and lead the Jets back to relevancy.